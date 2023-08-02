Marc Maron Brutally Mocks Conservative Grifters In RAVING Review of Barbie Movie: ‘What a Bunch of F*cking Insecure Babies!’

Podcaster Marc Maron had a brutal take down of right-wing critics of the new Barbie film.

Maron uploaded his rave review of the Greta Gerwig movie to TikTok and called those complaining about the movie “a bunch of fucking insecure babies.”

MARON: I saw Barbie, and I thought it was a fucking masterpiece. And like, I don’t throw that word around lightly, but, Jesus Christ. I didn’t know what to expect. I wasn’t even that excited about going. It’s like it does a fairly amazing thing to create a sort of broad based entertainment product that applies to the entire spectrum. I think primarily of women. And then just seep it in progressive politics and basic feminism in a way that’s funny, informative, and well-executed in a context that is completely engaging is fucking monumental. It shouldn’t be, but it is pretty radical and it’s intentionally, thoroughly explaining feminist ideas in a way that’s funny. I’ve just never seen anything like it. And I guess that’s, you know, the world is having the same experience on all different levels. And the comedy about men is inspired and the fact that certain men took offense to the point where they, you know, tried to build a grift around it in terms of their narrative is right wing ****. Is so embarrassing for them. I mean, so embarrassing for them. Any dude that can’t take those hits in that movie, they’ve really got to look in their pants and decide what they’re made of. I mean, Jesus Christ, what a bunch of fucking insecure babies. The performances are all great, but it’s really that script, man. And just it was. I had the same experience right from the get-go. It’s like watching a musical and they, you know, they cast Will Ferrell to be Will Ferrell funny, which is always a treat. That’s what I thought of. It made me proud somehow.

In recent weeks, some conservative commentators including The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro have been sent into a tail spin over the success of the movie. Shapiro was so annoyed with the film, he posted a 43-minute takedown on his YouTube channel explaining exactly why it was one of the most “woke” films he had ever seen.

As of July 26, Forbes reported the film had made $200 million in domestic box offices alone and was on track to rake in $500 million dollars globally.

Watch above via @marcdmaron on TikTok.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com