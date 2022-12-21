Marjorie Taylor Greene Rips McConnell For Spending Bill, Slams More Aid to ‘Shadow President’ Zelensky

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went after Mitch McConnell for his support of a new $1.7 trillion spending bill that would send additional money to war-torn Ukraine.

The bill was unveiled this week and according to NPR, includes “a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes, and other natural disasters.”

Also in the spending package is an additional $45 billion in aid to Ukraine. The omnibus comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made his way to Capitol Hill to speak before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

Rep. Greene does not support sending more money to Ukraine and even referred to Zelensky as a “shadow president.”

As noted by The Post Millennial, Greene immediately took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

In an eight-Tweet thread, Greene called McConnell’s support of the bill a “betrayal.”

Mitch McConnell helps pass a nearly $2 TRILLION Onnimonster so that he can hand a $47 BILLION dollar check to Zelenskyy when he shows up in DC today.

“Mitch McConnell helps pass a nearly $2 TRILLION Onnimonster so that he can hand a $47 BILLION dollar check to Zelenskyy when he shows up in DC today. But in my district, many families & seniors can’t afford food & many businesses are struggling bc of Biden policies,” she wrote.

“For, Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate to override the upcoming Republican majority and literally steal our responsibility in the House to appropriate spending for nearly half of our upcoming majority, just to help Biden & his retiring Senator friends, this is a betrayal that can NOT be ignored and there must be action taken,” Greene added.

Greene said Republicans could no longer ignore those who betray the party.

“We, Republicans, as a national party need to have a serious talk about supporting any member of our party that betrays us in this manner. Our southern border is being invaded so badly and the American taxpayer’s dollars Mitch McConnell appropriated in this onnimonster only allows our money to help migrants into our country NOT keep them out,” she said.

She highlighted the stress migrants have caused to the U.S. including border towns like El Paso, citing that nearly 140,000 migrants have arrived in the city since October.

“The American taxpayers are literally paying to prop up many countries all over the world in foreign aid, but America is virtually crumbling before our eyes. It’s like the American people are raped everyday at the hands of their own elected leaders,” she said, citing a long list of American aid sent overseas.

She bashed elected officials for living in a bubble.

“The disconnected & totally oblivious government leaders & sheltered media all live in a bubble & only talk to each other. They’re so naïve & ignorant they think my views are extreme but are totally blind and stupid to the fact that what I am saying is exactly how Americans feel,” she said.

“Invading our land, destroying our economy, devaluing our dollar, killing our energy, destroying our own critical supplies, enslaving us in debt, harming our children, & castrating our independence while making us pay for it all, eventually won’t be tolerated,” Greene declared.

