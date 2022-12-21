Jeffries Cracks Jokes, Delights in GOP Congressional Infighting and Scandals: ‘The Circus Has Already Come to Town’

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the leader-elect of the House Democratic caucus, lit into his Republican colleagues on Wednesday with brutal commentary and some levity, riffing on recent headlines.

“And look at what is happening right now. Look at what’s happening right now. House Republicans are attacking Senate Republicans. Senate Republicans are calling House Republicans silly and immature,” Jeffries told reporters, referencing recent GOP House members threatening GOP senators who vote for the omnibus spending bill.

“The leadership situation is in chaos,” Jeffries continued, noting the House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) are on opposing sides of the bill.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is fighting with Lauren Boebert. And George Santos appears to be starring in the sequel to Catch Me If You Can,” Jeffries jested, calling out the Congressman-elect Santos over allegations he faked his past employment and education history – among many other things.

“And it’s not even January 3rd,” a clearly pleased Jeffries added, concluding:

The circus has already come to town. Chaos, crisis. Confusion and craziness. Versus Democrats who deliver for the American people.

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN.

