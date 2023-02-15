Matt Gaetz Will Not Be Charged by DOJ Over Sex-Trafficking Probe: CNN

The Department of Justice reportedly decided not to charge Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after years of investigating him for alleged sex-trafficking.

For years, Gaetz stood accused of soliciting sex from a 17-year-old, and his relationship with the minor has been the subject of an investigation into possible violations of federal sex trafficking laws. Gaetz ally Joel Greenberg pled guilty to multiple charges years ago in connection with the investigation, but CNN reports that the DOJ informed lawyers that they will not bring charges against the congressman.

“Senior officials reached out to lawyers for at least one witness on Wednesday…to inform them of the decision not to prosecute Gaetz,” CNN reports. “The final decision was made by Department of Justice leadership after investigators recommended against charges last year.”

UPDATE: CNN’s reporting has been corroborated by NBC News.

BREAKING: Rep. Matt Gaetz has been told by Justice Dept. officials that they have concluded their investigation into possible sex trafficking crimes and will end their probe without charging Gaetz with any crimes, his lawyers and congressional office say. https://t.co/IEq8zURkUA — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 15, 2023

