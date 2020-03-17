Matthew McConaughey Offers Calming Message on Coronavirus: ‘Let’s Take Care of Ourselves and Each Other’

Matthew McConaughey posted a message to Twitter on Tuesday offering words of calm and hopefulness about how the world will be able to come together to respond to the spread of the coronavirus.

A number of celebrities — including ones who have tested positive for coronavirus — have been using their platforms to spread important information about how people should be staying safe right now and avoiding spreading the virus.

because every red light eventually turns green pic.twitter.com/x05GuITW4J — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) March 17, 2020

“In these crazy times that we’re in with the coronavirus, let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Let’s not go to the lowest common denominator and get paranoid,” McConaughey said today.

He continued, “We have an enemy in coronavirus that is faceless, that is raceless, sexless, nondenominational, and bipartisan, and it’s an enemy that we all agree we want to beat — we want to beat and we’re going to beat ‘em.”

McConaughey said there’s a “green light on the other side of this red light that we’re in right now” that’s going to be built upon “the values we can enact right now,” expressing hope that coming together to stop the virus will be something to unify everyone.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]