Meghan McCain Says Disinformation Board Should ‘Petrify’ Americans: ‘Straight Out of V For Vendetta

Meghan McCain said the Biden administration’s new disinformation board should “petrify” Americans, and that it reminds her of a 2005 dystopian political film.

The Department of Homeland Security announced a Disinformation Governance Board Thursday. The board will work to counter information it deems inaccurate.

“The spread of disinformation can affect border security, Americans’ safety during disasters, and public trust in our democratic institutions,” DHS told the Associated Press.

Thus far, news of the board has not been warmly received by conservatives. Many have called it President Joe Biden‘s “Ministry of Truth.”

While commenting on the new DHS board, which will be led by Nina Jankowicz, McCain invoked the 2005 cult hit V for Vendetta, which starred Natalie Portman.

“’Disinformation board’ is straight out of V for Vendetta and it should petrify every American,” McCain tweeted Friday.

If you haven’t seen the film, it takes place in a futuristic Great Britain that is run by an authoritarian government. In the movie, the government works with the media to manipulate the public.

The film’s plot, according to IMDB:

In the distant future, Evey Hammond is an average citizen of the United Kingdom, which is under the rule of the fascist and tyrannical Norsefire Party. She is an employee of the state-run British Television Network, but soon, she becomes the number one enemy of the state together with an enigmatic and larger-than-life freedom fighter known only by the letter “V”. V informs Evey that she must hide in his underground lair for at least one year, and while she is reluctant to the idea at first, a bond soon forms between the two individuals. In the meanwhile, the mysterious past of V is gradually revealed to the police inspector tasked with capturing him, Eric Finch, and it is not long until he starts questioning everything his government stands for.

