Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson aired on Thursday night a TikTok video posted by Nina Jankowicz, who was named to lead the Department of Homeland Security’s new Disinformation Governance Board, singing about misinformation to the tune of the Mary Poppins song “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

Cat’s out of the bag: here’s what I’ve been up to the past two months, and why I’ve been a bit quiet on here. Honored to be serving in the Biden Administration @DHSgov and helping shape our counter-disinformation efforts. https://t.co/uN20vl7qqV pic.twitter.com/JEn4FqLdck — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) April 27, 2022

Jankowicz sings:

Information laundering is really quite ferocious. It’s when a huckster takes some lies and makes them sound precocious. By saying them in Congress or a mainstream outlet, so disinformation’s origins are slightly less atrocious. It’s how you hide a little, hide a little, little, little lie, it’s how you hide a little, little lie, it’s how you hide a little, little, little lie. When Rudy Giuliani shared bad intel from Ukraine. Or when TikTok influencers say Covid can’t cause pain. They’re laundering disinfo and we really should take note. And not support their lies with our wallet, voice or vote – oh!

Watch above, via Fox News.

