Mexican President Implies Antony Blinken Acted in ‘Bad Faith’ After He Decried Murders of Journalists

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador implied on Wednesday that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was acting in “bad faith” after he decried the number of journalists who have been murdered in the country this year.

Six reporters have been murdered in Mexico as of Wednesday.

The latest victim was 29-year-old Michelle Perez Tadeo, a TV journalist whose body was found wrapped in bedsheets earlier this week in an area south of Mexico City.

Hace tres días fue reportada como desaparecida, y ayer fue hallada sin vida. Esto es lo que sabemos sobre Michelle Pérez Tadeo https://t.co/xvmF2ubJr8 — El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) February 23, 2022

El Universal reported:

Three days ago she was reported missing and on February 21 her body was found half-naked, wrapped in sheets from a motel, it had traces of violence and was thrown on the Picacho-Ajusco highway… The 29-year-old emigrated in 2013 from Coatzacoalcos to Mexico City to fulfill her dream as a sports host. And every day she was terrified of dying of violence.

Blinken took to Twitter on Tuesday to comment on the shocking murders:

“The high number of journalists killed in Mexico this year and the ongoing threats they face are concerning,” Blinken wrote. “I join those calling for greater accountability and protections for Mexican journalists. My heart goes out to the loved ones of those who gave their lives for the truth.”

The high number of journalists killed in Mexico this year and the ongoing threats they face are concerning. I join those calling for greater accountability and protections for Mexican journalists. My heart goes out to the loved ones of those who gave their lives for the truth. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 23, 2022

López Obrador responded to Blinken’s comment on Wednesday.

“What he’s saying is not true. Of course, it’s very unfortunate that there are murders of journalists,” Lopez Obrador said at a press conference, Reuters reported. “In all cases, we’re doing something about it, there is no impunity, these are not state crimes.”

The Mexican president added of Blinken, “He is misinformed because otherwise, he would be acting in bad faith.”

Reuters reported that journalists in Tijuana organized a protest last week in which they urged Lopez Obrador to do something.

Since the year 2000, 151 reporters have been murdered in Mexico.

