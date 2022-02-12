Mike Lindell Will Send MyPillows to ‘Brave Truckers’ Protesting Canadian Vaccine Mandate

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Saturday his company will be sending pillows to the Canadian trucker “Freedom Convoy” that is protesting Covid vaccine mandates.

“All of our employees are busy making pillows right now for the truckers in Canada,” Lindell told Right Side Broadcasting Network. “We’re going to try and get them through. I’m not going to say what day or you know there will be obstructionists.”

He noted that although he has a factory in Canada, he can’t make enough of them there because when he “was canceled in the United States, Canada companies canceled me too — Costco, the Canadian Shopping Channel,” causing his production to drop.

“I got a little problem with Trudeau let me tell you,” Lindell added.

Lindell encouraged the truckers not to give up, and reiterated that he would be sending them pillows.

“We’re gonna get these brave truckers, and it’s going on around the world now. It’s amazing. We’re winning,” Lindell said.

Watch above, via RSBN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com