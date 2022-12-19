Mike Tyson Reportedly Smoked ‘Truckload’ of Weed at Tucker Carlson’s House Before Their Fox Nation Interview

Boxing legend Mike Tyson sat down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson to talk about his life and career for an interview that aired on Fox Nation last week.

According to Page Six, Carlson hosted Tyson at his home before the interview, and allowed him to smoke a “truckload” of weed.

The source told Page Six that “Tucker told him that it’s not his thing personally, but he had no problem with Mike smoking while he was there.”

It’s safe to say Carlson did not join Tyson. The Fox News host has been outspoken critic of weed, even blaming it for mass shootings.

Carlson said on his Fox News show that the interview was one of the “most interesting” he had ever done.

At one point, Tyson revealed he wanted to kill the men he faced off in the ring with.

“How did you get yourself into a frame of mind where you wanted to kill them?” Carlson asked.

“You think about who I am — I don’t want to go back there no more. I don’t want to be — I don’t want to be in that poverty state of mind anymore. And not from a psychical perspective, I don’t want to be poverty struck in here,” the boxer said pointing to his head.

Tyson eventually told Carlson that his mentality in the ring was “the more you hurt them, the higher you go in life.”

“That’s just my mentality, the more you hurt him, the more people love you,” Tyson concluded.

