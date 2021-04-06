Mitch McConnell: ‘My Warning to Corporate America is to Stay Out of Politics’ … Except for ‘Political Contributions’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is warning corporations: Stay out of politics.

Unless, of course, those entities want to give politicians money.

Speaking at a news conference in Louisville, the minority leader sounded off about corporations weighing in on political issues — in the wake of Georgia-based business including Coca-Cola and Delta slamming that state’s new voting law for being restrictive, and Major League Baseball moving this year’s All-Star game out of Atlanta in protest.

“My warning, if you will, to corporate America, is to stay out of politics,” McConnell said. “It’s not what you were designed for.”

The senator added, “Republicans drink Coca-Cola too. And we fly, and we like baseball.”

But McConnell had one crucial caveat to his position that he wanted to make clear.

“I’m not talking about political contributions.”

Oh.

“Most of them contribute to both sides,” McConnell said, elaborating. “They have political action committees. It’s fine. It’s legal. I support that.

“I’m talking about taking a position on a highly incendiary issue like this, and punishing a community or a state because you don’t like a particular law they passed? I just think it’s stupid.”

Watch ate senator’s logic-bending comments above, via Louisville CBS affiliate WLKY.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]