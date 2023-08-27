‘MOVE BACK!’ Massive Brawl Breaks Out At Curtis Sliwa’s Anti-Immigration Rally In New York City

A massive brawl broke out at Curt Sliwa anti-immigration rally in New York City where the former mayoral candidate was arrested on Sunday.

Hundreds of protesters from Staten Island lined up outside Mayor Eric Adams‘ home at Gracie Mansion in opposition to the opening of new migrant shelters across the five boroughs of New York.

“Today, the valiant citizens of Staten Island have a 24-hour vigil outside of St. John Villa Academy for what would’ve been 300 illegals, there are now eight,” said Sliwa to supporters during the protest. “And I have the feeling, just like Eric Adams’ recognized, he made another mistake when he sent the illegal aliens into the public schools in Coney Island and Sunset Park and he saw people of color, mothers and fathers of color, with their children, protesting outside.”

However, Sliwa along with his supporters engaged in fights with counter-protesters, forcing law enforcement to break up the brawls and make multiple arrests. In one video, Sliwa himself can be seen having to wrangle a supporter from beating on a masked individual.

Watch the interactions below:

#HappeningNow Fights break out at Curtis Sliwa anti-migrant rally outside of Gracie Mansion in New York City. Sliwa could be seen breaking up one of the many scuffles. pic.twitter.com/6yhr599wOa — FreedomNews.Tv FNTV (@FreedomNTV) August 27, 2023

Gracie Mansion, NYC: Curtis Sliwa and NYPD try to break up scuffles and fights between Antifa antagonizers and protesters at migrant crisis protest. pic.twitter.com/HVHVZDoQ30 — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) August 27, 2023

"Send them back!" New York residents protest against illegal immigrants being housed in NYC pic.twitter.com/hXce0Nzrrc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 27, 2023

Later, police warned Sliwa and his followers that if they tampered with or crossed the designated barriers they would be arrested. After the order was ignored, NYPD moved him to arrest Sliwa and other protesters.

Last week, Sliwa was also arrested by NYPD at another anti-immigration protest near an upcoming migrant shelter.

Curtis Sliwa, the man who should've been mayor of NYC, arrested again for peacefully protesting the resettlement of thousands of migrants in New York. pic.twitter.com/QduB4G8e8F — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 27, 2023

Curtis Sliwa along with two other protesters arrested at anti-migrant rally outside of Gracie Mansion in the Upper East Side neighborhood of Manhattan #NYC. 📹: Kevin RC Wilson (Desk@freedomnews.tv to license) pic.twitter.com/Q6pWEF4WPp — FreedomNews.Tv FNTV (@FreedomNTV) August 27, 2023

