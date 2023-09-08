MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan Busts Vivek HARD By Producing Literal Receipts In Stunning Exchange Over ‘Affirmative Action’ Scholarship

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan busted GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy by producing receipts on-camera to refute Ramaswamy’s denials over a scholarship he received.

In a stunning exchange from a buzzworthy interview that aired on Tuesday’s edition of Peacock’s The Mehdi Hasan Show, the candidate confidently denied he made hundreds of thousands of dollars prior to applying for a scholarship that benefits children of immigrants.

But in a stunning exchange, Hasan doggedly pressed Ramaswamy and held up the candidate’s tax returns — finally getting him to admit the truth:

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: Which falsehood would you like me to address? The financial one or the or the one about my views on affirmative action? Because I can go…

MEHDI HASAN: Did you not make $750,000.00?

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: … financial piece of it. Not at, Not at the time that I had applied for the…

MEHDI HASAN: Yes, you did. Yes you did, Vivek!

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: In December — on Dece-

MEHDI HASAN: This is. This is awkward for you because you did. I’ve got the tax returns in front of my face!

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: It’s not awkward for you. Yes. On December 31st, when the application for the scholarship was that October met. You’re wasting your time on childish details.

MEHDI HASAN: Go ahead — details matter to me.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: In October of that year when applied for that scholarship. And it was. Well, guess what? The bonuses that a hedge fund pays. And it’s a shame that, again, you don’t have to be an expert on this, but if you’re going to spout out, you better know something about it. People pay at a hedge fund the bonuses at the end of a year. And on December 31st, that’s when I was paid. I applied for the scholarship in September, and I didn’t know under the previous family we.

MEHDI HASAN: You made more money the previous year.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: I made $200,000 pretax or whatever it was.

MEHDI HASAN: You didn’t, no you didn’t. You’re now selling flat — in 2009.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: Do you have my returns in front of you?

MEHDI HASAN: I do! You made $650,000. In 2010, you made less, $450,000. So the argument that you only made the money — pre-the scholarship…

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: Pre-tax!

MEHDI HASAN: Scholarship for you. Oh, so now we’re bringing tax into it, we’ve been using gross numbers…

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: Absolutely! How much…

(CROSSTALK)

MEHDI HASAN: You accepted a Soros scholarship for $50,000 when you didn’t need it.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: Well, you know what? The fact is, Mehdi, is $50,000 did make a big difference to me back then. And anybody who has a few hundred thousand dollars in the bank is going to take $50,000 without strings attached, take the scholarship. But my question for you is, why on earth are you as an intelligent person, interested in politics, obsessing over a 24 year old’s $50,000 scholarship?

MEHDI HASAN: I’m interested in truth, Vivek! It’s what is on the cap that you wear!

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: It’s beneath you — we’ve got a country to fix…

MEHDI HASAN: I’m interested in truth, and I like people tellig the truth!

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: Mehdi that’s why I released 20– That is why I released 20 years of tax records