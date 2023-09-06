Mehdi Hasan Dunks On Ramaswamy After Trainwreck of an Exchange: ‘He Just Denies Things That Are On Tape’

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan tore into Vivek Ramaswamy with Chris Hayes on Wednesday following his heated interview with the Republican presidential candidate.

Following the tense exchange, Hasan told Hayes, “The takeaway I had is that there are two big issues with Ramaswamy. One is, what is his qualification to be president of the United States? The other is, can we trust anything he says?”

“Those were the two things I stuck to. He was a little irked by that, he did the kind of, ‘Oh these are gotchas. Why can’t we talk about substance?'” Hasan said. “But my point is why would I want to discuss the details of your peace plan for Ukraine before we’ve first established whether you should be president?”

Hasan argued, “Like, anyone can say, ‘I’ve got a plan for Ukraine.’ You go on the internet right now, 100 people have opinions on Ukraine. The issue is, why this guy? What’s he going to do about it? How can we trust him?”

The MSNBC host noted that he pressed Ramaswamy on how “he used to criticize Trump and now he doesn’t,” and on how he “attacks George Soros” despite taking “a scholarship from the Soros family, from Soros’ brother, an affirmative action scholarship, which he claims to hate.”

Hasan added, “That’s another thing he does, Chris. He just denies things that are on tape.”

During an interview with CNN host Kaitlan Collins last month, Ramaswamy accused Collins of taking one of his quotes about 9/11 out of context. Following the interview, Collins aired audio which showed Ramaswamy questioning “how many federal agents were on the planes that hit the Twin Towers?”

Despite having the least amount of political experience in the Republican primary, Ramaswamy is currently in third place — ahead of former Vice President Mike Pence, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, according to RealClearPolitics’ polling average.

Watch above via MSNBC.

