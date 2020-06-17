House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday dismissed the possibility of compromising with Senate Republicans on police-reform legislation, saying “they have pulled their punch when it came to getting the job done.”

“We never have seen hundreds of thousands of people day-in and day-out on the streets of our country and spread throughout the world to say, ‘We need justice in policing,'” Pelosi added in an afternoon interview with CNN’s Brianna Keilar.

Senate Republicans led by Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Wednesday introduced legislation that would disincentivize police departments from allowing officers to use chokeholds on suspects. It would also enhance reporting of the use of force and no-knock warrants, but would not prohibit those practices.

George Floyd of Minneapolis died after being placed in a chokehold by police in May, while Breonna Taylor of Louisville died in March after being shot by police who were executing a no-knock warrant.

House Democrats introduced a proposal to ban both practices earlier this month. Pelosi credited Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) for help in crafting the legislation but dismissed the idea that there was a feasible way to compromise with Senate Republicans.

“I don’t know what the compromise is,” Pelosi said. “Is the compromise that you can have chokeholds? That you can have no-knock warrants? That you can do racial profiling? That you can collect data but can’t share it? I don’t see that as a compromise.”

Watch above via CNN.

