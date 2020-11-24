comScore

NBC News Historian Asks Where Trump’s Library Should Go, and Twitter Explodes with Suggestions

By Tommy ChristopherNov 24th, 2020, 9:37 am

Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images

NBC News historian Michael Beschloss posed an apparently red-hot question on Twitter, judging by the volume of responses: Where should President Donald Trump’s presidential library be located?

In an obviously generous attempt to aid the future former commander-in-chief in properly preserving his legacy, Beschloss solicited his Twitter followers on Tuesday morning with the query “Any suggestions for location of a Trump Presidential library?”

The question racked up thousands of responses in a matter of minutes, including many from media, business, and political figures, celebrities, and other verified users.

There were a few very popular themes.

Not everybody played along.

Alas, Twitter blue-checks will not have the final say on the location of Trump’s presidential library.

According to the National Archives, “The President, with advice from the Archivist of the United States, makes the decision about the location of his Presidential Library. In consultation with his family, friends, and associates, he usually selects from a series of proposals submitted by interested communities or universities.”

But since Trump is an avid Twitter user, it can’t hurt to try, right?

