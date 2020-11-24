NBC News Historian Asks Where Trump’s Library Should Go, and Twitter Explodes with Suggestions

NBC News historian Michael Beschloss posed an apparently red-hot question on Twitter, judging by the volume of responses: Where should President Donald Trump’s presidential library be located?

In an obviously generous attempt to aid the future former commander-in-chief in properly preserving his legacy, Beschloss solicited his Twitter followers on Tuesday morning with the query “Any suggestions for location of a Trump Presidential library?”

Any suggestions for location of a Trump Presidential library? — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) November 24, 2020

The question racked up thousands of responses in a matter of minutes, including many from media, business, and political figures, celebrities, and other verified users.

Nuuk — Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) November 24, 2020

I, like many, joked about an iPhone in bathroom as the library.

But @BeschlossDC, I sincerely believe historians <cough> should seek funding to establish a real library to the Trump time in all its horrors so we may study and not forget.

That would be the real Trump library — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) November 24, 2020

Guantanamo — Moe Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) November 24, 2020

Built with rolls of paper towel in Puerto Rico?

Mexico will pay for it. — K.C. Colby (@KCColbyCTV) November 24, 2020

Obviously, it belongs at the site of the Bowling Green Massacre. #TooSoon? https://t.co/lJTHjmYxrY — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) November 24, 2020

There were a few very popular themes.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping? https://t.co/wMQS6CvOsy — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) November 24, 2020

Four Seasons Total Landscaping https://t.co/B2cyeLTA6p — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) November 24, 2020

Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia. — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) November 24, 2020

Four Seasons Landscaping — Fredrik Græsvik (@UriksFredrik) November 24, 2020

Pretty obvious: 4 Seasons Landscape. — John Huey (@johnwhuey) November 24, 2020

I’m going with that bookstore next to the Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philly. https://t.co/Q2tfTIN8iS — Bob Levine (@idguy) November 24, 2020

Four Seasons Total Landscaping. — teri weinberg (@TeriWeinberg) November 24, 2020

Moscow — Robert Stephens (@rstephens) November 24, 2020

Moscow — Nick Sullivan (@NickSullivanESQ) November 24, 2020

Trump Tower Moscow — barb dybwad (@doctorparadox) November 24, 2020

Guantanamo Bay. — Matthew Rauch (@mattyrauch) November 24, 2020

Rikers — ◥◤Nimrod Kamer (@nnimrodd) November 24, 2020

Alcatraz https://t.co/lvfB5j2eHG — Gwydion Suilebhan Wears a Mask, and So Should You (@GwydionS) November 24, 2020

Not everybody played along.

You are an elitist and a self righteous ninny. But hey, historians only need to talk to half of the future, right? — Matt Dean (@repmattdean) November 24, 2020

Alas, Twitter blue-checks will not have the final say on the location of Trump’s presidential library.

According to the National Archives, “The President, with advice from the Archivist of the United States, makes the decision about the location of his Presidential Library. In consultation with his family, friends, and associates, he usually selects from a series of proposals submitted by interested communities or universities.”

But since Trump is an avid Twitter user, it can’t hurt to try, right?

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]