A new poll from Fox News shows Joe Biden ahead of Donald Trump in three key states.

The surveys were all conducted following both parties’ national conventions and the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

In Arizona, Biden leads Trump 49 to 40. In North Carolina, Biden leads 50 to 46. And in Wisconsin, Biden leads 50 to 42.

On the question of which candidate is more trusted on coronavirus, Biden leads in all three states. On the economy, Trump leads Biden by 1 in Arizona, 8 in North Carolina, and tied with his Democratic opponent in Wisconsin.

In North Carolina, Trump is must trusted than Biden on issues of policing and criminal justice by 1 percent. In Arizona and Wisconsin, Biden leads on that question by 5.

