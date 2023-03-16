New MAGA Chair Of Colorado’s GOP Declares War on Denver Post After Scathing Editorial On His Election

Dave Williams, the newly elected chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, went scorched earth on the Denver Post this week after the paper ran a scathing editorial on his election to lead the state’s GOP.

“The @DenverPost is nothing more than an extension of the corrupt Democrat Party that’s exempt from campaign finance law,” Williams tweeted, adding:

They are clearly lapdogs for radical Democrats and provide political cover for them.

The @cologop won’t waste time with these phonies anymore.

Williams’s attack on the Post was apparently in response to a Wednesday editorial from the paper, titled, “Editorial: With Dave Williams, Colorado’s GOP can quit the charade.”

The paper pulled no punches in letting its readers know exactly how the institution felt about the Colorado GOP’s new leadership.

“The GOP staffers at the party’s state headquarters in Greenwood Village should go ahead and take down the American and Colorado flags and run up the Trump and Q flags that they hid in the closet for 2022,” the editorial begins.

The editorial goes on to call Williams an election denier and “the same old bigoted bully, only now with more power” that he was in college – when he was kicked off student council for discriminating against an LGBT group.

“The party is done pretending in this state to reject the extremists’ lies that fueled an attack on the U.S. Capitol and caused a constitutional crisis. It’s a shocking decision following an election where even their most anti-Trump candidates got trounced at the polls,” the editorial argues, noting the GOP’s absolute rout in the 2022 midterm elections.

Incumbent Gov. Jared Polis (D) trounced his GOP opponent by almost 20-points in the one-time battleground state, even winning in solid red counties.

“Last week Dave Williams, an election conspiracy theorist who maintains without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen, was regretfully nominated the head of the Colorado Republican Party,” the Post continued, adding:

Williams certainly hasn’t come a long way since his college days when he used his position as student body president to discriminate against an LGBT student group at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Since being ousted from student council in 2007, Williams has served as the chair of the El Paso County Republican Party, represented Colorado House District 15 in El Paso County, and run an unsuccessful campaign for Congress. But while his job title has changed, Williams is still the same old bigoted bully, only now with more power to wield than just refusing to sign off on the approximately $2,000 check to fund an LGBT student organization.

The Denver Post remains one of the most influential regional newspapers in the U.S. despite having its newsroom downsized after hedge fund Alden Global Capital took it over in 2010.

The Washington Post’s Margret Sullivan accused Alden Global Capital of “strip mining” local journalism in a scathing 2018 column after more journalists were laid off at the Denver Post:

The newsroom would be below 70 positions: a startling drop from a time not much more than a decade ago when the Post and its rival, the Rocky Mountain News, together had more than 600 journalists. (The papers were in a joint operating agreement until the Rocky went out of business in 2009.)

Sullivan called the hedge fund at the time “one of the most ruthless of the corporate strip-miners seemingly intent on destroying local journalism.”

The Post ended its editorial by noting, “Williams styled himself as a ‘wartime leader’ at the convention in Loveland where he was elected, talking about a war within America.”

“If we were to employ such outlandish rhetoric, we would say there is a war, but it is an anti-corruption war for honesty, equality and freedom with Trump on one side and most Americans on the other. Williams stands on the wrong side of history,” the paper concluded.

