Most Republicans believe that what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was “patriotism” and “defending freedom.”

That’s according to a new poll from CBS News and YouGov out Sunday. The survey found Republicans far less likely to characterize the events at the Capitol as an insurrection or an attempt to overthrow the government. Instead, they deem Jan. 6 to be patriotic.

The survey asked: “Thinking about the people who forced their way into the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Would you describe their actions as defending freedom?”

Overall, 70 percent of respondents said no, but a majority of Republicans — 55 percent — said yes. The question was then reframed to ask about patriotism. Only 29 percent total said they believed the actions of those at the Capitol on Jan. 6 were about patriotism. But 51 percent of Republicans believe that, indeed, the Jan. 6 crowd was being patriotic.

Elsewhere in the poll, Americans expressed dramatically diminished faith in U.S. elections. CBS and YouGov asked respondents whether they believe that some state and county officials will refuse to certify the results of the 2022 election for political reasons. Two-thirds of Americans — a full 66 percent — believe it’s at least “somewhat likely” that officials will not certify the 2022 vote for political reasons. The question had bipartisan agreement — as 69 percent of Democrats and 65 percent of Republicans believe local and state officials will not certify the vote on political grounds.

One other notable finding: A full 70 percent of Republicans do not consider President Joe Biden the “legitimate winner” of the 2020 election.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com