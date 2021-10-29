Newsweek Destroyed For Cover Story About Kids and Covid Vaccines: ‘Fearmongering, Anti-Vaccine Crap’

Newsweek Magazine got completely destroyed on social media over a cover story that blared the question “WOULD YOU GIVE THIS KID A SHOT?” next to a picture of a masked tyke holding a masked stuffed animal.

The subheading, in smaller black print, said “Health experts strongly back a COVID vaccine for children,” then in red, says “Parents aren’t so sure.”

Covid shots for kids 12 and over have already been approved, and shots for kids under 12 are expected to be approved soon. But the article accompanying the cover focuses on parents who are hesitant to get their kids vaccinated.

“The risks of COVID for kids may be higher than previously believed. The virus is now 6th or 7th leading cause of death in children. But many parents are reluctant to get them vaccinated—even as FDA approval seems imminent,” read the magazine’s tweet of the story.

The risks of COVID for kids may be higher than previously believed. The virus is now 6th or 7th leading cause of death in children. But many parents are reluctant to get them vaccinated—even as FDA approval seems imminent. Read more: https://t.co/hxFm6wz794 ✍️@adampiore pic.twitter.com/UHM0Zy9CuF — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 27, 2021

The cover prompted a blizzard of criticism that propelled Newsweek to Twitter’s trending topics list, with many health professionals, media and political figures, and other prominent users among the tens of thousands to tweet about the cover.

Yes, @Newsweek, I would give a shot to that child. And I *am* giving a shot to these children. – From a parent who is very sure pic.twitter.com/rWalF6OjLS — Esther Choo MD MPH (@choo_ek) October 28, 2021

Jesus God, yes. I would give that kid a shot without hesitation. Both of my teens are fully vaxxed starting the day they were eligible. What on earth is @Newsweek thinking with this cover image? https://t.co/3tXTEBPhFr — Teri Anulewicz (@tanulewicz) October 29, 2021

Fire the people who approved this cover & greenlit profits from yellow journalism over life-saving health care. Seriously – I want names. https://t.co/P9tD4Ykqy5 — Dr. Jenn Conti (@doctorjenn) October 28, 2021

Well, here’s your reminder that Newsweek is a serial offender insofar as horrid cover stories and their corresponding photos are concerned. Recall this egregious example from 2014 on Ebola, a cover story that was both misinformed and patently racist: https://t.co/zAghcNFfrz https://t.co/8GLOsm52IA — Jeffrey Smith (@Smith_JeffreyT) October 29, 2021

Zombie Newsweek strikes again https://t.co/gZ84GKBO2p — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 29, 2021

I’ll never give another interview to a Newsweek reporter for putting this fearmongering, anti-vaccine crap on its cover https://t.co/J4Vw8UgwP8 — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) October 29, 2021

Newsweek thought that magazine cover was a good idea? Why didn’t they just add a foot-long needle to the cover for good measure? I mean seriously, give me something to work with here. I feel like I spend half my day lately doing damage control Many thanks @gorskon for heads up https://t.co/nx36NMm2Ii — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) October 29, 2021

Massively irresponsible and gross, @Newsweek — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) October 29, 2021

Utter murderous pandering trash. BEWARE of zombie publications like @Newsweek now owned by right-wing cultists exploiting a former brand. I will never tweet one of @newsweek‘s links again. BLOCKED with a hearty “FUCK YOU!” [image via @jsrailton] pic.twitter.com/sl4qxrBZUC — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) October 29, 2021

Last year, I wrote about how Newsweek, the magazine you once read at the dentist, went crazy https://t.co/BsiDXxoNgM — Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) October 29, 2021

