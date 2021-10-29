Newsweek Destroyed For Cover Story About Kids and Covid Vaccines: ‘Fearmongering, Anti-Vaccine Crap’

Newsweek Magazine got completely destroyed on social media over a cover story that blared the question “WOULD YOU GIVE THIS KID A SHOT?” next to a picture of a masked tyke holding a masked stuffed animal.

The subheading, in smaller black print, said “Health experts strongly back a COVID vaccine for children,” then in red, says “Parents aren’t so sure.”

Covid shots for kids 12 and over have already been approved, and shots for kids under 12 are expected to be approved soon. But the article accompanying the cover focuses on parents who are hesitant to get their kids vaccinated.

“The risks of COVID for kids may be higher than previously believed. The virus is now 6th or 7th leading cause of death in children. But many parents are reluctant to get them vaccinated—even as FDA approval seems imminent,” read the magazine’s tweet of the story.

The cover prompted a blizzard of criticism that propelled Newsweek to Twitter’s trending topics list, with many health professionals, media and political figures, and other prominent users among the tens of thousands to tweet about the cover.

