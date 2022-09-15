Oath Keepers Respond to 1/6 Trump Tweet Supporting Cops: ‘Didn’t Say Not to Do Anything to the Congressmen’

Radio transmissions between members of the fringe militia group the Oath Keepers show how they reacted in real-time as former President Donald Trump tweeted for rioters to respect police during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

As the building was ransacked by a pro-Trump mob during the certification of the 2020 election results, Trump tweeted, “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

The tweet was posted hours after the mob entered the building. Some members entered and stood around. Others called for the hanging death of then-Vice President Mike Pence.

According to federal prosecutors, the Oath Keepers were on site to carry out a civil war, as members believed the election was stolen from Trump.

Audio released by the House select committee investigating the Thursday attack shows how group members engaged with one another as some were inside the building.

The Select Committee has obtained a recording of communications over a walkie-talkie app among Oath Keepers who were inside the Capitol and others who were sharing intelligence from elsewhere. Listen to how they reacted to President Trump’s 2:38 tweet in real time. pic.twitter.com/0ZzJ1E37w0 — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) September 15, 2022

“CNN just said that they evacuated all members of Congress into a safety room,” one member of the group said in a radio transmission.

Another responded, “There is no safe place in the United States for these motherfuckers right now, let me tell you.”

A female voice on the radio entered the discussion. She said, “I hope they understand that we are not joking around.”

One of the previous members cited what he called “military principle 105,” which he said meant “cave means grave.” Shortly after, one of the individuals recorded in the transmission read the tweet from Trump.

“Trump just tweeted, ‘Please support our Capitol Police. They are on our side. Do not harm them.'”

Another man broke out in laughter and responded, “That’s saying a lot by what he didn’t say. He didn’t say not to do anything to the congressmen.”

