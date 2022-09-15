Resurfaced J.D. Vance Comment on Abortion Sparks Outrage: Squeezed ‘Anti-Semitism, Racism, Sexism’ All In One

By Alex GriffingSep 15th, 2022, 7:18 pm
 
Fox Host Confronts JD Vance on Trailing in the Polls

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Ohio GOP nominee for U.S. Senate, J.D. Vance, is under fire on Thursday after an old quote predicting what might happen if Roe v. Wade were overturned resurfaced in local media as Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) proposed national abortion ban has stoke conversation on the topic.

The quote from January appeared in an article in The Columbus Dispatch by political reporter Haley BeMiller.

“Vance’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment, and the “Hillbilly Elegy” author has so far been quiet on Graham’s proposal,” BeMiller wrote in the article framed around Vance’s opponent Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) slamming Graham’s proposal.

BeMiller noted that Vance is against abortion rights and said he “doesn’t support exceptions for cases of rape or incest and said last year that children shouldn’t be punished for ‘inconvenient’ circumstances around their birth.”

She then noted that while Vance has never offered a clear position on a federal abortion ban, he did offer this head-scratcher of a statement in a January interview:

Let’s say Roe v. Wade is overruled. Ohio bans abortion in 2022 − let’s say 2024. Then every day, George Soros sends a 747 to Columbus to load up disproportionately Black women to get them to go have abortions in California. Of course, the left will celebrate this as a victory for diversity…If that happens, do you need some federal response to prevent it from happening because it’s really creepy? I’m pretty sympathetic to that, actually. Hopefully we get to a point where Ohio bans abortion and California and the Soroses of the world respect it.

Podcaster Fred Wellman responded to the quote, which went viral on social media, saying, “Well done @JDVance1! You managed to squeeze anti-semitism, racism, elitism, sexism, and douchebro all into one statement. Hard to believe you’re losing so badly.”

The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent added, “.@JDVance1 has become almost like @TuckerCarlson’s knee puppet. They’re all robotically mimicking each other by repeating this deranged trolling idiocy about this being a “victory for diversity” for the left.”

Below are some more replies from across the media and political world:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: