Resurfaced J.D. Vance Comment on Abortion Sparks Outrage: Squeezed ‘Anti-Semitism, Racism, Sexism’ All In One

Ohio GOP nominee for U.S. Senate, J.D. Vance, is under fire on Thursday after an old quote predicting what might happen if Roe v. Wade were overturned resurfaced in local media as Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) proposed national abortion ban has stoke conversation on the topic.

The quote from January appeared in an article in The Columbus Dispatch by political reporter Haley BeMiller.

“Vance’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment, and the “Hillbilly Elegy” author has so far been quiet on Graham’s proposal,” BeMiller wrote in the article framed around Vance’s opponent Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) slamming Graham’s proposal.

BeMiller noted that Vance is against abortion rights and said he “doesn’t support exceptions for cases of rape or incest and said last year that children shouldn’t be punished for ‘inconvenient’ circumstances around their birth.”

She then noted that while Vance has never offered a clear position on a federal abortion ban, he did offer this head-scratcher of a statement in a January interview:

Let’s say Roe v. Wade is overruled. Ohio bans abortion in 2022 − let’s say 2024. Then every day, George Soros sends a 747 to Columbus to load up disproportionately Black women to get them to go have abortions in California. Of course, the left will celebrate this as a victory for diversity…If that happens, do you need some federal response to prevent it from happening because it’s really creepy? I’m pretty sympathetic to that, actually. Hopefully we get to a point where Ohio bans abortion and California and the Soroses of the world respect it.

Podcaster Fred Wellman responded to the quote, which went viral on social media, saying, “Well done @JDVance1! You managed to squeeze anti-semitism, racism, elitism, sexism, and douchebro all into one statement. Hard to believe you’re losing so badly.”

Well done @JDVance1! You managed to squeeze anti-semitism, racism, elitism, sexism, and douchebro all into one statement. Hard to believe you’re losing so badly. https://t.co/2ZLw8oByr0 — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) September 15, 2022

The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent added, “.@JDVance1 has become almost like @TuckerCarlson’s knee puppet. They’re all robotically mimicking each other by repeating this deranged trolling idiocy about this being a “victory for diversity” for the left.”

.@JDVance1 has become almost like @TuckerCarlson‘s knee puppet. They’re all robotically mimicking each other by repeating this deranged trolling idiocy about this being a “victory for diversity” for the left. https://t.co/NaoEvgjz6X — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 15, 2022

Below are some more replies from across the media and political world:

What in the fucking insane word salad of hate bingo is this mess.. The only thing that made sense was “this is creepy” it’s also vile and unhinged https://t.co/5vC23JNAa0 — Shannon in Ohio 4 (@ShannonFreshour) September 15, 2022

There is this great guy named Tim Ryan running for the US Senate in Ohio against this guy below. Please pass it on to everyone you know. https://t.co/plyPcEeNZI — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 15, 2022

appreciate @JDVance1 reminding us he’s still a fascist-curious degenerate who does a really good job impersonating public discourse from like 1947. https://t.co/hTBRvff66C — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 15, 2022

JD Vance, who once told a friend he wasn’t sure if Trump is a “cynical asshole” or “America’s Hitler,” is out here claiming Jewish billionaires are preparing to mass abort black babies. https://t.co/1GbA7qDcDH — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 15, 2022

I guess it was just a matter of time before a far right guy combined the antisemitic Soros runs the world tropes with the abortion is Black genocide bullshit https://t.co/PvYL4KxaCB — Melissa Gira Grant (@melissagira) September 15, 2022

this guy even sucks at pretending to be a crazy person https://t.co/JzM5gvvCEP — Kim McCauley (@lgbtqfc) September 15, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com