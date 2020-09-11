‘Oh My Gosh’: Cop Shocked When College Students Reveal House Party Attendees Have Covid (VIDEO)

Body-cam video from the Oxford, Ohio police department captured a rather stunning exchange between authorities and Miami University students who were throwing a house party despite several people in said house having recently tested positive for coronavirus.

On Thursday, WOIO reports, the police cited six people who were at the house party just a few days ago.

WATCH: While hosting a large house party, Miami University students admit to police they recently tested positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/7LbUJvHSw5 pic.twitter.com/lW3gDqByYj — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 11, 2020

The video shows the officer approaching the house to ask exactly how many people are in the residence, warning them about holding a mass gathering despite the restrictions.

After collecting IDs, the officer asks one of the college students, “There’s an input on the computer that you tested positive for Covid?”

“Yes,” the student responds.

“When was this?” the cop asks.

“This was, oh, a week ago,” he responds.

“Are you supposed to be quarantining?” the cop asks.

“Yeah, that’s why I’m at my house,” the student says.

“You have other people here and you’re positive for Covid? You see the problem?” the cop points out.

When he asks if anyone else there has Covid, the student responds, “They all have it.”

“You’re not quarantining if you’re mixing with other people,” the cop points out. “So everybody here has it.”

“Yes.”

“Oh my gosh.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]