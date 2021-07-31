About one quarter of male Republican voters say they have a favorable view of white nationalists — a sharp increase since the same question was asked during the two-day span that included the deadly Capitol Insurrection.

Many of the participants in the Capitol riots were white nationalists, and the popularity of their ideology has increased since then among Republican males.

Respondents to a Morning Consult poll published this week were asked “Do you have a favorable or unfavorable view of each of the following? White nationalists,” and although every group polled overwhelmingly held unfavorable views, Republican men expressed the highest level of support.

Among all respondents, just 10 percent said they had a “Very favorable” or “Somewhat favorable” view of white nationalists, versus 67 percent unfavorable.

Among political subgroups, 23 percent Republican men held “Very favorable” or “Somewhat favorable” views of white nationalists, versus 58percent unfavorable, including 45 percent “Very unfavorable.”

No other subcategory came close.

That level of support marks a sharp increase from the same poll taken on Jan. 6 and 7, as the Capitol riots unfolded. In that poll, in response to the identical question, 18 percent of Republican men said they held “Very favorable” or “Somewhat favorable” views of white nationalists.

That 18 percent among Republican men was the same as it was in a poll taken one year ago, in July of 2020.

