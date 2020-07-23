Stunning 23 Percent of Police Have ‘Favorable View’ of White Supremacists in New Poll

Amid continued protests for racial justice sparked by the police killing of George Floyd, a new poll finds that nearly one in four police officers holds favorable views of white supremacists.

The good news from this week’s Morning Consult tracking poll is that the overwhelming majority of Americans — 84 percent — view white supremacists unfavorably. Among political parties, Republicans were most likely to hold favorable views of white supremacists with 3 percent “very favorable” and 3 percent “somewhat favorable,” but among a very large sample of 1,618 men, 10 percent hold “very favorable” or “somewhat favorable” views.

Also in double-digits were “non-religious” voters at 11 percent, three age categories of white men (white male voters under 45 at 13%, 18-34 at 10% and 35-44 at 18%), “Religious Non-Protestant/Catholic” at 10 percent, and Black men 18-34 at 11 percent.

Then, there were the police, 23 percent of whom responded that they had either a very or somewhat favorable view of white supremacists. Only 54 percent said they hold “very unfavorable” views, and 10 percent at “somewhat unfavorable.”

The results were slightly lower for police households at 18 percent favorable, but an identical 54 percent very unfavorable.

With smaller — but still statistically significant — sample sizes, the poll showed favorable views of white supremacists by police and police households cut across racial lines, with slightly higher favorability among “POC [people of color] police HH [households]” and among Black and Hispanic police officers.

It’s important to note that while the overall poll has a margin of error of +/-2 percent, the effects of sampling error increase as the size of the sample decreases, and sub-samples of fewer than 100-125 people are not reported by many pollsters. All of the sample sizes, aside from the last two listed above, were well in excess of that mark.

You can read the full poll results here.

