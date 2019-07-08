Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped the Trump administration today over the push to add a citizenship question to the census, remarking it’s part of a “Make America White Again” strategy.

Last week after it looked like the census would go forward without the citizenship question. Trump made it clear on Twitter he still wants to push for it, and the DOJ was left scrambling last week. Today Attorney General Bill Barr addressed the issue, per CNN:

“We’ve been considering all the options,” he told reporters in South Carolina, adding he’s been in “constant discussions with the President” over the past week. “Over the next day or two you’ll see what approach we’re taking,” Barr said. Going with an executive order, he argued, “does provide a pathway for getting a question on the census.”

Pelosi said Monday, “What you saw on the part of the administration with the citizenship question is… it’s disgraceful.”

“This is about keeping––you know his hat? Make America White Again,” she continued. “They want to make sure that people––certain people are counted. It’s really disgraceful and it’s not what our Founders had in mind.”

You can watch video here (the relevant part starts around the 46:20 mark), via Fox News:

