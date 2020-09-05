Trump fans have been organizing “Trump Boat Parades” around the country to rally supporters of President Donald Trump, but one such event held on Saturday in Austin, Texas seems most likely to be remembered for the less-than-flattering memes and mocking it inspired after multiple boats ended up in distress and at least four of them sank.

First off, the good news: there have been no reported injuries, except maybe a few bruised egos.

The trouble began as hundreds of boats gathered on Lake Travis, a man-made reservoir lake that follows the twists and turns of the Colorado River just northwest of Austin. The lake is known for being difficult to navigate at times, a problem more likely to occur when it gets crowded with boats during holiday weekends and other high-traffic occasions.

On Saturday the wake got increasingly choppy through several areas, especially as larger boats were crowding together and smaller boats began to struggle, making distress calls starting shortly after noon local time. Multiple boats took on excess water, some capsized, and at least four completely sank.

Rough waters on Lake Travis as hundreds of boats in Trump boat parade. Several swaamped. #Statesman @bobphoto pic.twitter.com/DPpKKhgljF — bobphoto (@bobphoto) September 5, 2020

Swamped boat near Emerald Point as hundreds of boats parade for President Donald Trump, at least three craft swamped with no injuries reported #statesman @bobphoto pic.twitter.com/eY3yyAXvyp — bobphoto (@bobphoto) September 5, 2020

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office “responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress,” and Texas Parks and Wildlife also assisted with rescue efforts.

TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink. — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) September 5, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Twitter pounced on the news, with many calling it a “perfect metaphor,” and terms like “#Dumbkirk,” “boater fraud,” and “boater suppression” trending.

A perfect metaphor for this wretched failure presidency. https://t.co/lbsBG0ErXa — Shawn Patterson (@shawnmpatterson) September 5, 2020

Hillary Clinton at home watching the MAGA boat parade #LakeTravis pic.twitter.com/Eyntb47w4N — 2RawTooReal 💛🐝 (@2RawTooReal) September 6, 2020

“Hello, I’d like to report an excessively on-the-nose metaphor in progress.” https://t.co/526kJJixZY — Josh Barro (@jbarro) September 5, 2020

Okay, who gave Antifa the nuclear submarines? Fess up https://t.co/LJkhQM0n0v — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 5, 2020

Someone even created a parody “Lake Travis Antifa” account.

911: 911 what is your emergency?

ME: Hello, I’d like to report a metaphor in progress! https://t.co/AkSZAzyJ6u — Lake Travis Antifa (@AntifaLake) September 5, 2020

