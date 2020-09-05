Saturday evening, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro called the claims in the Atlantic article alleging that President Donald Trump disrespected US war dead and deceased Sen. John McCain “absurd,” even after Fox News’ own national security correspondent, Jennifer Griffin, confirmed the allegations.

“Don’t lie to me! I am tired of lies. The absurdity of the claim that President Trump, even the Donald Trump I knew before he was president, would call fallen soldiers losers and suckers is absurd,” Pirro declared Saturday night during her opening monologue. “From day one this president has spoken proudly of and has been supportive of the United States military and law enforcement. And like everything else, he doesn’t just talk the talk, he walks the walk.”

Griffin on Friday confirmed details in the Atlantic’s story through her own anonymous sources, telling Neil Cavuto, “My sources are unimpeachable. I feel very confident with what we have reported at Fox. Not every line of the Atlantic article did I confirm, but I would say that most of the descriptions and the quotes in that Atlantic article I did find people who were able to confirm and so you know I feel very confident in my reporting.”

Trump later called for Fox to fire Griffin, claiming in a Friday tweet that the allegations had been, “refuted by many witnesses. Jennifer Griffin should be fired for this kind of reporting. Never even called us for comment.”

Jennifer Griffin of Fox News Did Not Confirm ‘Most Salacious‘ Part of Atlantic Story https://t.co/rUpbSWhHac via @BreitbartNews All refuted by many witnesses. Jennifer Griffin should be fired for this kind of reporting. Never even called us for comment. @FoxNews is gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2020

Pirro went onto to bash the Atlantic‘s use of anonymous sources saying, “Anonymous. No names, no attribution. No ability to even question their veracity. Good old anonymous. You have remember them. Anonymous brought you the fake dossier.

“Anonymous brought you the false Russia collusion delusion,” she added. “Anonymous brought America three years of Hell as they leaked to overthrow a duly elected president.”

