After two police officers were shot at Philadelphia’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration, the city’s mayor lashed out in frustration — saying he’s looking forward to no longer having his job.

Speaking with reporters early Tuesday morning, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) ranted about the availability of guns in the U.S.

“It was a laid back, chill day,” Kenney said. “Weather was beautiful. Concert was beautiful. But we live in America. And we have the Second Amendment. And we have the Supreme Court of the United States telling everybody they can carry a gun wherever they want. It’s like Dodge City.”

Kenney said he fears mass shootings happening during major gatherings in the city.

“There’s not an event, or a day, where I don’t lay on my back, and look at the ceiling, and worry about stuff,” Kenney said. “So everything we have in the city over the last seven years, I worry about. I don’t enjoy Fourth of July, I don’t enjoy the Democratic National Convention. I didn’t enjoy the NFL Draft. I’m waiting for something bad to happen all the time.”

He then added, “I’ll be happy when I’m not here, when I’m not mayor, and I can enjoy some stuff.”

“You’re looking forward to not being mayor?” A stunned reporter asked.

“Yeah, as a matter of fact.” Kenney said.

Kenney, whose tenure as Philadelphia’s mayor began in January 2016, is term limited and cannot run for a third term. However, his current term lasts until January 2024.

