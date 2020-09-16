British pundit Piers Morgan blasted liberal celebrities on Wednesday for “hypocritical virtue signaling” in their campaign to boycott Instagram and its parent company, Facebook, and suggested the company ban them if they don’t start posting.

Referencing “reality TV wastrel” Kim Kardashian West’s call for celebrities to boycott Facebook for allowing what she described as the spread of “hate, propaganda and misinformation,” Morgan wrote in an op-ed for The Daily Mail, celebrities who joined her are “trying to use their celebrity power to bully and shame” Facebook, “a company that defends free speech a hell of a lot more than they do.”

Celebrities who have signed up for Kardashian’s one-day boycott include Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) joke-telling cousin, Amy Schumer, who Morgan described as “the woman who once said: ‘I used to date Hispanic guys, but now I prefer consensual.’”

Other celebrities on the list include Ashton Kutcher, Jamie Foxx, Katy Perry, Mark Ruffalo, and Sarah Silverman.

“It would appear that being a racist homophobe may be a specific requirement for stopping hate and division,” Morgan wrote. “Even by the standards of celebrity virtue-signaling during this pandemic-ridden year, the new Facebook/Instagram boycott seems particularly pointless and self-serving.”

Morgan also noted the sensitive celebrities didn’t have an issue with profiting from the company, writing, “Kardashian-West has ruthlessly exploited it to such a successful extent that she can now charge firms up to $1 million for a single Instagram post. A one-day boycott will thus have zero impact on her ability to keep coining it in from the very same people she claims are failing the American people so badly by causing so much hate and disunity.

“If she and her famous pals REALLY believe Facebook is such a malevolent force, then they should quit its platforms completely,” he added. “But they won’t, because that would cost them millions.

Morgan closed with a call for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to ban the group if they didn’t start posting.

“By publicly boycotting Facebook and Instagram like this, they’re trying to use their celebrity power to bully and shame a company that defends free speech a hell of a lot more than they do. If I were Zuckerberg, I’d call their sanctimonious bluff and announce that any of the stars involved who don’t start posting again by 6 p.m. tonight will be permanently banned from Facebook and Instagram,” he wrote. “Trust me, they’d all come scuttling back faster than Kim Kardashian-West rakes in dollars by posting topless bird-flipping selfies.”

