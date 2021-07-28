A strong majority of registered voters blame President Joe Biden’s policies for fueling the 13-year high in inflation, according to a survey published Tuesday.

Twenty percent of voters said his economic policies were “somewhat responsible,” according to the study, which was conducted for Politico by Morning Consult. Another 39 percent said the policies were “very responsible,” while 12 percent said they didn’t know. Just 28 percent said policies were not “too responsible” or were “not responsible at all.”

Costs have surged for basic goods since Biden took office. The Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated food prices increased significantly in the month June alone, including the cost of beef (4.5 percent), eggs (3.1 percent), and milk (.05 percent). Home prices have also increased, setting record year-over-year growth of 17 percent in May, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index.

Administration officials have nonetheless insisted the surge will be transitory. The Federal Open Market Committee announced Wednesday that it would hold interest rates in a target range near zero, saying that while inflation had risen, it reflected “transitory factors.” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Bloomberg News in an interview earlier in the day she similarly did not see “a lot of signs of persistent long-term inflation.”

Respondents who participated in Wednesday’s study held the opposite view, with 54 percent saying they expected costs to continue rising for items such as travel and vacationing. Sixty-one percent of Republicans said they expected the economy to get worse, along with 38 percent of independents. Just 17 percent of Democrats agreed with that view.

The survey included 1,997 registered voters contacted between July 23-26. The margin of error was 2 percentage points.

