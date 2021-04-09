Vaccinated Americans are far more likely to still be concerned that they might contract Covid-19 than people who have not been vaccinated, according to a new Economist/YouGov poll.

Of those who do not plan to get vaccinated, 51 percent said they believe it is presently safe to travel, according to the survey released on Friday. Just 29 percent of those who had been vaccinated agreed. Reported mask usage followed a similar pattern, with 45 percent of those who rejected a vaccine saying they felt it was safe to go outside without a mask. That compared to 21 percent of Americans overall who said the same.

More than 68 million Americans had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of April 9, according to data compiled by the federal government, accounting for more than 20 percent of the population. More than 114 million people had received at least dose of a vaccine.

Slightly more women surveyed (25 percent) said they planned to decline a Covid-19 vaccine than men (23 percent), even if one becomes available to them. Slightly more — 24 percent of women and 31 percent of men — said they did plan to take a vaccine when one becomes available. The rest said they weren’t sure or said they have already been vaccinated.

Twenty-one percent of women said they didn’t think it would be safe to socialize with their friends or family until the end of the year, compared to 15 percent of men. Another 18 percent of women said it wouldn’t be safe until 2022 “or later,” while 11 percent of men said the same.

The survey included 1,500 adults interviewed online between April 3-6. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.8 percent.

