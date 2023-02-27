Reporter Confronts Karine Jean-Pierre on Labeling People ‘Conspiracy Theorists’ Over Lab Leak Theory

Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich confronted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over the labeling of Covid lab leak commentators as “conspiracy theorists.”

Through an exclusive report by the Wall Street Journal released Sunday, the U.S. Energy Department stated that the Covid pandemic most likely came from a lab leak, “according to a classified intelligence report.”

On Monday, Heinrich asked about the labeling of those who previously considered the lab leak theory as a possible origin story for Covid as “conspiracy theorists.”

“There was not so long ago a point where anyone asking the question of whether a lab leak was a credible theory that should be looked into — A lot of those people were derided as fringe, you know, conspiracy theorists,” Heinrich said.

“So are there lessons learned? You know, looking back about how we discuss theories when we don’t have all of the answers,” Heinrich asked.

“Here’s what I can tell you is the president’s commitment to getting to the bottom of this, right? That is what’s the most important so that we can share this with Congress, we can share this with the American people,” Jean-Pierre said.

“And right now there is no consensus. There is no consensus. You heard this from Jake Sullivan yesterday. You heard this from my colleague just moments ago. And we are going to do everything that we can. The president is asking his team to do everything that they can to figure out where it originated because of what could potentially happen next because of the potential of having another pandemic,” Jean-Pierre said.

“And I think that’s what’s most important,” she reiterated.

Watch above via NBC News.

