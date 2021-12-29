Sarah Palin Says, ‘I Want to Serve’ When Asked If She’d Run for Office Again

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) said Wednesday she was interested in the prospect of getting involved in elective politics once again, saying she had a “service heart.”

“You’re a very popular personality,” Newsmax’s Eric Bolling told Palin in an evening interview, adding that she was “a very popular politician” and asking, “Do you have aspirations to get back into elected office or anything more in politics?”

“I would love to,” Palin replied. “I would never say never… I feel like there are still some offerings that I have in terms of a service heart. I want to serve. I want to help the people. And I think I have a heck of a lot of common sense, and that’s what we need today. And I’m not so obsessively partisan that I let that get in the way of doing what’s right for the people.”

Bolling reacted with intrigue. “Hmm,” he mused, “Stay tuned, in other words, folks.”

Palin, 57, served as Alaska’s governor from 2006-09. She began her term in that position with around 90 percent of state voters approving of her performance, but that number plummeted after the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) selected her as his presidential running mate in 2008. She resigned the subsequent year, citing the cost and burden associated with combating numerous legal challenges and complaints prompted by her rise to fame.

