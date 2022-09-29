Stunning audio intercepted by Ukrainian law enforcement of Russian soldiers calling home reveals potential evidence of war crimes and the rank and file’s pure contempt for Vladimir Putin.

In the shocking audio obtained by The New York Times, the soldiers paint a truly dire picture of their circumstance and rage against the man responsible for putting them there.

“Putin is a fool,” a soldier identified as Aleksandr said on one call. “He wants to take Kyiv, but there’s no way we can do it.”

“When I come home, I’m quitting,” said soldier Vlad. “Fuck the army.”

“I’ve never seen so many corpses in my fucking life,” added a soldier named Sergey. “It’s just completely fucked.”

In one call to his girlfriend, Sergey said that he’d been given an order to kill civilians.

“They told us that, where we’re going, there’s a lot of civilians walking around,” he said. “And they gave us the order to kill everyone we see. … they might give away our positions. That’s what we’re fucking going to do, it seems. Kill any civilian that walks by and drag them into the forest.… I’ve already become a murderer. That’s why I don’t want to kill any more people, especially ones I will have to look in the eyes.”

On top of their contempt for Putin, the soldiers also blasted their commanding officers.

“Fucking higher-ups can’t do anything,” a soldier identified as Roman said. “Turns out, they don’t really know anything. They can only talk big in their uniforms.”

