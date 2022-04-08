Former U.S. President Donald Trump released a longwinded statement on Friday complaining about the ongoing criminal investigation into him and the Trump Organization.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg released a statement dubbed “unusual” by many media pundits on Thursday, assuring the public that his office’s criminal investigations into the former president were ongoing, despite recent resignations in his office.

“The team working on this investigation is comprised of dedicated, experienced career prosecutors,” said DA Alvin Bragg in the statement.

CNBC notes that Bragg’s statement came “two weeks after the disclosure of a letter to him by Mark Pomerantz, who with Carey Dunne resigned in February from leading the Trump probe after Bragg reportedly told them he had doubts about indicting Trump.”

Bragg inherited the investigation, reportedly focused on the accuracy of Trump’s financial statements, from his predecessor Cyrus Vance, who had hired the semi-retired Pomerantz for his expertise in financial investigations.

Trump slammed the investigation in a widely released email statement on Friday and called out Pomerantz by name, read the full statement below:

What the Fake News Media doesn’t tell you, and they are doing everything within their power to force prosecutors throughout the Country to do a terrible injustice to our Nation and its people, is that a low-life attorney named Mark Pomerantz, who is a “Never Trumper” and a Hillary Clinton sycophant (together with his wife), left a Never Trumper, Crooked Hillary law firm, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, with two young associates who were also Never Trumpers, in order to go into the District Attorney’s office to unjustly prosecute a man named Donald J. Trump, who also just happens to be the 45th President of the United States, and is leading in every poll to be the 47th. The Fake News also didn’t reveal the fact that this is virtually unprecedented for private lawyers to take an unpaid leave of absence from an opposing party law firm in order to prosecute anyone, let alone a former President. They also didn’t tell you that a principal leader of the firm is Robert Schumer, the brother of Chuck Schumer, that the firm is a Never Trumper firm and works for the Democrat Party, that for lawyers to go into the New York City’s District Attorney’s office to prosecute an opponent is unprecedented in NYC history because the District Attorney’s office has hundreds of lawyers already working there, and that a number of Assistant District Attorneys refused to work on the case because they felt I was being treated extremely unfairly, and that indeed, there was no case. Can you imagine a Never Trumper Democrat-only law firm sending a Never Trumper law partner with two associates to the District Attorney’s office to prosecute their political opponent, Donald J. Trump, and the firm represents the Democrat Party, and is headed by Robert Schumer, Chuck Schumer’s brother, and many other Never Trumpers? What kind of Country are we living in?

