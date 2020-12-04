Despite whatever people may snidely dismiss on Twitter, the coronavirus crisis is continuing to surge in the United States and is expected to get worse in the coming weeks.

The number of total daily cases reached 225,000 on Friday, per the Covid Tracking Project — yet another record high in cases.

Additionally, over 100,000 people are hospitalized (also another record high) and deaths — over 2500 reported today — are increasing in the vast majority of states.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.8 million tests, 225k cases, and 2,563 deaths. There are 101,276 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US. Both case and hospitalization counts surpassed yesterday's all-time highs. pic.twitter.com/Dp5ulEr0OA — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 5, 2020

Deaths are up in 48 states plus DC from 2 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/rr7j99Lf7K — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 5, 2020

Vaccines are on the horizon, but Americans still need to be following public health guidelines. Cases are already surging and yet Dr. Anthony Fauci grimly stated we haven’t even hit the post-Thanksgiving peak yet.

The CDC is now recommending “universal mask use” indoors when not at home. A new report found that coronavirus was the leading cause of death in the United States this week.

