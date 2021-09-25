Union Says ‘Dozens’ of State Troopers Have Resigned Over Coming Mass. Vaccine Mandate

A judge in the Massachusetts Superior Court shot down a suit filed by the State Police Assoc. of Massachusetts (SPAM) to delay implementation of the coming vaccine mandate, which would apply to all state employees including those officers.

The union representing over 1,800 troopers in the state responded to the judge’s ruling in a press release published on Saturday, saying it is “unfortunate that the Governor and his team have chosen to mandate one of the most stringent vaccine mandates in the country with no reasonable alternatives.”

The union’s lawsuit, filed last week, said the mandate’s deadline was too short for them to “negotiate the terms and conditions of their employment.” and could do “irreparable harm,” and they wanted more time to “negotiate the terms and conditions of their employment.”

In the statement responding to the court’s ruling, SPAM president Michael Cherven said that “to date, dozens of troopers have already submitted their resignation paperwork” ahead of the October 17 mandate.

In their report, the AP cites a spokesperson in stating that “no resignations had been received Friday.”

“Throughout COVID, we have been on the front lines protecting the citizens of Massachusetts and beyond. Simply put, all we are asking for are the same basic accommodations that countless other departments have provided to their first responders, and to treat a COVID-related illness as a line of duty injury,” he wrote.

One of the accommodations the union was requesting of the state was that troopers who have already contracted and recovered from covid be permitted to forego the vaccine in favor of wearing masks and submitting to frequent testing. That and other points will not be meted out by October 17, thus the requested delay.

Judge Jackie Cowin ruled this week that a delay would not serve the public interest.

“The public interest is, unquestionably, best served by stopping the spread of the virus, in order to protect people from becoming ill, ensure adequate supply of medical services, and curtail the emergence of new, deadlier variants of the virus,” wrote Cowin in the decision.

Below, read the full statement from the State Police Association.

State Police Assoc. of Massachusetts (SPAM) Statement on Judge’s Ruling and Governor Baker’s Vaccine Mandate

The following is a statement from SPAM President, Michael Cherven Boston, MA – We are disappointed in the judge’s ruling; however, we respect her decision. It is unfortunate that the Governor and his team have chosen to mandate one of the most stringent vaccine mandates in the country with no reasonable alternatives. Throughout COVID, we have been on the front lines protecting the citizens of Massachusetts and beyond. Simply put, all we are asking for are the same basic accommodations that countless other departments have provided to their first responders, and to treat a COVID related illness as a line of duty injury. To date, dozens of troopers have already submitted their resignation paperwork, some of whom plan to return to other departments offering reasonable alternatives such as mask wearing and regular testing. The State Police are already critically short staffed and acknowledged this by the unprecedented moves which took troopers from specialty units that investigate homicides, terrorism, computer crimes, arsons, gangs, narcotics, and human trafficking, and returned them to uniformed patrol.

Earlier this year, the Association participated in the United We Rise–COVID-19 Response Day, saying in a statement that “the spread of COVID-19 remains a concern in vulnerable communities until a critical mass of the population in these areas can receive the vaccination.”

That event focused on the necessity of masks and sanitizer, as well as the risks posed by food insecurity, isolation, and other consequences of pandemic policy on under-served communities.

