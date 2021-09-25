Interviewer Asks Donald Trump if Joe Biden is ‘Against God’

Donald Trump has said in the past that Joe Biden is “against God,” notably on the campaign trail last year, usually adding “and he’s against guns.” In an interview for The Water Cooler, Real America’s Voice host David Brody asked Trump on Friday whether that’s still his view.

Brody brought up Trump’s past remark and some recent commentary from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem that Biden’s pro-abortion views are “un-Biblical.”

“Biden calls himself a devout Catholic,” said Brody. “But in your view, is Biden against God? And if so, how so, Mr. President?”

“Well, if you look at his policies and if you look what he’s doing to religion and organized religion, if you look at what’s going on, I don’t know how the Catholic church can be supportive of him,” said Trump indirectly. “Now, I got, I guess, fifty or fifty-two percent of the Catholic vote, and I was very disappointed by that. I said there’s no way.”

“You know, how can – the Catholics are very angry, very, very angry at him,” Trump said. “And so is everybody else having to do with religion, and I’m not just talking about the Christian religion, I’m talking about religion.”

Trump said that religious people are angry that Biden has allowed a “small group” to “kidnap” the Democratic party and turn it “radical.”

Trump and Brody agreed that even democratic socialist Bernie Sanders thinks the party is too radical as the conversation turned, once more, to a potential 2024 run. On that, Trump’s commitment was that “Things happen through God. They happen.”

Other topics covered in the interview included the Arizona audit, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and vaccine hesitance.

