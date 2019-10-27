comScore

WaPo Changes al-Baghdadi Headline After Getting Ripped for Referring to Terror Leader as ‘Austere Religious Scholar’

By Josh FeldmanOct 27th, 2019, 11:58 am

There are many ways to describe a terror leader in a headline. But the Washington Post is getting ripped this morning for referring to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a headline as an “austere religious scholar.”

No, seriously:

And the Post is getting excoriated for it:

The Post has since changed the headline to “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, extremist leader of Islamic State, dies at 48.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: