New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained the meaning behind the dress she wore to Monday night’s Met Gala, saying it was about keeping a “critical conversation” going.

AOC caused a stir at the benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City when she showed up in a white gown emblazoned in red with the words “Tax the Rich.”

In interviews on the red carpet and inside the gala, the congresswoman explained the meaning behind the dress.

AOC told Reuters that the dress was about “bringing all classes” into the conversation about fair taxes and “supporting working families.”

She told Vogue that she and designer Aurora James had “a conversation about what it means to be working-class women of color at the Met, and we said, you know, we can’t just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall and challenge some of the institutions. And, you know, while the Met is known for its spectacle, we should have a conversation about it.”

In another interview, Ocasio-Cortez said “I think that ultimately, you know, we are at a very critical point. I think there are some folks who are starting to really understand that this is a very critical conversation for us to be having right now. Other folks have a vested interest in not having that conversation, but our point is to keep organizing and to keep it going.”

Watch above via Vogue and France 24.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com