Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Attends the Met Gala Wearing a Dress Saying ‘Tax the Rich’

By Josh FeldmanSep 13th, 2021, 8:47 pm
 

The Met Gala took place on Monday night, and many celebrities were in attendance (except for Nicki Minaj).

One of the many attendees was Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and there was a hard-to-miss message on her dress: TAX THE RICH.

According to Vogue, she “wore a white gown by Brother Vellies, splashed with the political slogan across the back” at the swanky event.

