Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Attends the Met Gala Wearing a Dress Saying ‘Tax the Rich’
The Met Gala took place on Monday night, and many celebrities were in attendance (except for Nicki Minaj).
One of the many attendees was Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and there was a hard-to-miss message on her dress: TAX THE RICH.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez makes a statement at the #MetGala. https://t.co/vaX97iQM2B pic.twitter.com/0YFb26ARBd
— Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2021
.@aoc is at the Met Gala. The back of her dress reads "TAX THE RICH." pic.twitter.com/OBRQ3a4XQV
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 13, 2021
‘Tax the rich’: @AOC makes a statement with her dress, saying it’s time to bring all classes into the conversation of having a fair country. More from the #MetGala: https://t.co/ZAtWnsyDau pic.twitter.com/r6BrGytQ3c
— Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) September 14, 2021
According to Vogue, she “wore a white gown by Brother Vellies, splashed with the political slogan across the back” at the swanky event.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com