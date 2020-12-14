WATCH: ICU Nurse in New York Receives First Vaccine

An ICU Nurse became the first person in New York to receive the coronavirus vaccine on Monday morning.

In a moment carried live by all three major cable news networks, frontline nurse Sandra Lindsay received the historic dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Long Island Jewish hospital.

Lindsay received the shot from Dr. Michelle Chester — with Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) looking on via videoconference from his office in Albany. The injection took less than one minute, and was met with a round of applause.

After receiving the vaccination, Lindsay said, “I feel hopeful today. Relieved. I feel like healing is coming. I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our history.

“I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe. We’re in a pandemic so we all need to do our part to put an end to the pandemic, and to not give up so soon. There’s light at the end of the tunnel, but we still continue to wear our mask, to social distance. I believe in science. As a nurse, my practice is guided by science, and so I trust that. What I don’t trust is that if I contract covid, I don’t know how it will impact me, or those who I come in contact with, so I encourage everyone to take the vaccine.”

Cuomo, who clashed with President Donald Trump ahead of the vaccine’s approval, vouched for its safety.

“You said it very well, Sandra,” Cuomo said. “We trust science here in the state of New York. Federal government approved the vaccine. We then had New York State have a separate panel that also approved the vaccine. And we’ve been following the science all along.”

