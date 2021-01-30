WATCH Joe Biden Gives Emotional Thanks to Walter Reed Staff for Taking Care of Beau With ‘Grace and Dignity’

President Joe Biden thanked senior staffers at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for taking care of his late son Beau Biden in his final days, and for the care he himself received at the hospital over the years.

On Friday, President Biden visited Walter Reed to meet with five unidentified wounded warriors: 1 member of the Marine Corps, 3 members of the Army, and 1 Member of the Army National Guard.

Pool cameras captured some of Biden’s remarks to the senior staffers who greeted him: Director Colonel Andrew Barr, Master Chief Randy Swanson, and Command Master Chief Commander Megan Nasworthy.

The President greeted Col. Barr with an elbow-bump and a “How you doing, man?” and greeted Cmdr. Nasworthy by presenting her with a challenge coin.

“You guys have been, as Megan will tell you, you have done a great deal for my family,” President Biden told them. “My son Beau, after a year in Iraq, came back with a stage four glioblastoma. You took care of him in his final days with great grace and dignity.”

He added that “In the old Walter Reed, I spent six months with a couple of cranial aneurysms and a major embolism,” and quipped “Great fun. The docs are alright, the nurses are better. Male and female, you know what I mean?”

“Anyway. You saved my life here. I appreciate that,” the President added, as he began to tour the hostpital.

“What’s it like to be cack as commander-in-chief?” a reporter shouted as Biden walked off.

Watch above via White House pool.

