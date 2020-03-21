WATCH: Leaked Video Shows Kanye West Lying to Taylor Swift, Settling Public Beef

If you’re looking for a distraction from the unrelenting stress of the coronavirus pandemic, check out the leaked video that settles a longstanding public feud between pop superstars Kanye West and Taylor Swift.

For those of you not cool enough to know about all of this, the dispute apparently centers around the premise that there’s a nice way to say that a woman “owes me sex.”

The beef exploded in public when Swift ripped West in a 2016 Grammy acceptance speech over a lyric in which West took credit for Swift’s stardom. Here’s Variety’s description of the feud:

The freshly-leaked video shows an unedited phone call between the two nemeses as it shows Swift expressing her uneasiness about the lyric that was previously featured in a Kanye West song Famous. The lyric was as follows: “For all my Southside [expletive] as that know me best. I feel like me and Taylor might still have [expletive] Why? I made that [expletive] famous ([expletive]) I made that [expletive] famous.” After Swift expressed her hurt over the sly dig publicly during her Grammy’s speech, West later claimed that he had gotten the singer’s permission before throwing in the negative reference.

Really, Variety? “Sly dig?”

The feud, of course, extends back further than that, and escalated from there, as Mediaite noted in 2016:

The feud really began, of course in 2009, when Kanye West stormed the VMAs stage to protest Swift’s win. It was reignited this year, when West released his song “Famous,” which includes the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? / I made that bitch famous.” Kanye said she knew about the lyrics in advance, Taylor said she didn’t, and Kim eventually posted a video to prove that Taylor did in fact know…kind of. In the eyes of the public, however, the Kardashian Wests won this battle. It hasn’t really died down. Just this weekend, Kanye got a Nashville crowd riled up about the situation.

So apparently, Kanye West recorded and saved the full telephone call that proves he was lying all along, and that recording has now leaked. In the video, West tells Swift that the lyric he wants her to promote is “I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex.”

Swift can be heard asking “Is it going to be mean?”, which West assures her it will not be.

“What I give a fuck about is just you as a person and as a friend,” West said. “I want things that make you feel good.”

Watch the full video above via reputaytion.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]