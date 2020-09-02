WATCH LIVE: Trump Delivers Speech Amid Designation of Wilmington, NC as WW2 Heritage City

President Donald Trump is set to deliver a speech from Wilmington, North Carolina at 2 p.m. on Wednesday as he designates it the first American World War II heritage city.

According to UPI, the president will “commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the formal end of World War II aboard a decommissioned battleship” — the Battleship North Carolina — and “honor Wilmington, N.C., as the first American World War II Heritage City under a program created last year.”

Watch live above via the White House.

