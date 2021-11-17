WATCH: Rittenhouse Jury Halts Deliberations to Ask if They Can Rewatch Drone Footage of Shooting

The jury for Kyle Rittenhouse on Wednesday halted deliberations to request they be allowed to rewatch drone footage of the Aug. 25, 2020 incident that took place between Rittenhouse and his combatants.

The footage, presented by the prosecution on Tuesday, showed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, pursuing Rittenhouse into a parking lot before Rittenhouse whipped around and discharged his rifle. A forensic pathologist testified that Rosenbaum was shot four times before succumbing to his injuries.

The incident, prosecutor Thomas Binger noted, came after an eventful evening for Rosenbaum, which involved him tipping over a Porta Potti and lighting a flat-bed trailer on fire as he shouted racial epithets.

Seven women and five men comprising the jury are considering charges against Rittenhouse that include first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

It was not clear what members of the jury were hoping to learn from the video, though Rittenhouse’s defense team earlier filed a motion requesting a mistrial with prejudice — which would prevent a second trial — based on the prosecution’s failure to disclose the footage within the permissible timeframe.

“If they want to see that, that’s just tainting the jury further,” defense lead Mark Richards said Wednesday. Judge Bruce Schroeder said he “hadn’t even had a chance to read the motion” and wanted to allow the prosecution to respond.

