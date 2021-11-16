CNN and other media denizens have become “vigilantes” in seeking to indict Kyle Rittenhouse before the conclusion of his trial, according to Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz.

“CNN and some of the other TV stations have become vigilantes,” he said in an interview with Breitbart’s Joel Pollak on his SiriusXM show. “They’re the vigilantes, not Rittenhouse. They’re the ones who want to put not the thumb, but the elbow on the scale of justice. They want to influence the outcome of this case. And there are others who are threatening violence if there is anything but convictions in this case, as they threatened violence in previous cases and will in subsequent cases unless something is done about it. It’s The New Yorker and CNN that are the vigilantes. They’re the ones who are trying to influence justice without regard to evidence or the law.”

The 18 jurors in Rittenhouse’s case began deliberations on Tuesday. Rittenhouse, 18, is facing five felony charges for his role in killing two men and shooting a third during unrest in Kenosha, WI, in August 2020. The charges include first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

“He should be acquitted,” Dershowitz added. “The jury should not even be able to consider the attempted murder of the guy who … admitted on the witness stand he pointed a gun at him before was shot in the shoulder. That is a clear case of self-defense — no doubt about it — and it should never go to the jury.”

SiriusXM’s Breitbart News.

