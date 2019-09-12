WATCH: Sinclair Station Airs Ad Featuring Burning Picture of AOC During Democratic Debate

At least one Sinclair station ran an inflammatory ad featuring a burning photo of New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during Thursday night’s ABC News Democratic presidential debate.

During the first commercial break in the three-hour marathon debate session, viewers in Washington, DC were “treated” to a 30-second spot that opened with a photo of Ocasio-Cortez that catches fire, and burns away to reveal a photo of what appear to be skulls in a mass grave.

The ad juxtaposes photos and narration about atrocities in Cambodia with Ocasio-Cortez’s belief in Democratic socialism, and features Elizabeth Heng, founder of the “New Faces GOP PAC”, declaring “My skin is not white, I’m not outrageous, racist, nor socialist. I’m a Republican.”

The ad’s airing was flagged by Scott Dworkin.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the ad on Twitter, saying “Republicans are running TV ads setting pictures of me on fire to convince people they aren’t racist. Life is weird!”

She added “Know that this wasn’t an ad for young conservatives of color – that was the pretense. What you just watched was a love letter to the GOP’s white supremacist case.”

Heng replied “Not Republicans. Me. Are you really calling me a racist?”

Watch the ad above, via WJLA.

