WATCH: Stunning Footage Shows PA House Suddenly Explode in Massive Fireball, Killing 5

Footage of a house explosion in a Pittsburgh suburbs that killed five people and injured several others on Saturday was captured by a Ring door camera.

In the late morning on Saturday in Plum, Pennsylvania, police responded to calls that multiple houses were on fire due to an explosion that occurred in the suburban neighborhood. The victims have not been publicly identified but one of them was an adolescents, according to officials.

Five people died, while two people were hospitalized in stable condition while another individuals remains in critical condition. Police have not identified the cause of the explosion as the investigation remains ongoing, according to CBS News.

Footage of the explosion captured by a Ring door camera from a nearby home went viral on social media. The video shows debris flying across the neighborhood and windows being shattered from the explosive wave.

Watch the video below:

WATCH: House exploded in Plum, Pennsylvania, Ring camera footage shows pic.twitter.com/61ki4Xy7aw — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 13, 2023

Victims were reportedly trapped under debris following the explosion and two individuals were engulfed in flames. 57 firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion as crews from 18 fire departments worked together to put out and stop the flames from spreading.

More, from CBS News:

Officials told reporters at the scene that they don’t know exactly who was home and who may have had visitors at the time of the explosion, so they can’t give an exact number of people unaccounted for. The name of the people killed will be released by the county medical examiner’s office. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Plum and county law enforcement, as well as the county fire marshal’s office, are investigating, and the state public utilities commission and local utilities were also at the scene. Officials said the investigation will be a “slow and long process” that could last for months or years.

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com